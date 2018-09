MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foreign currency liquidity in Russian banks improved in September compared with August, head of the regulator’s financial stability department Elizaveta Danilova said on Thursday.

The central bank had previously said foreign exchange liquidity worsened last month due to deposit outflows from large banks and non-residents selling off OFZs. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin, editing by Denis Pinchuk)