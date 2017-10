Russian c.bank head: merger of Otkritie, B&N bank a "workable option"

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that the possible merger of two troubled lenders, Otkritie Bank and B&N Bank, was a “workable option.”

The central bank earlier this year bailed out Otkritie , once Russia’s largest private bank, and B&N, ranked No. 12 as of early September. The central bank said it would like to sell the two lenders following their financial rehabilitation.