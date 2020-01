MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have placed Boris Mints, a prominent businessman and the former co-owner of Otkritie group, on an international wanted list, TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Thursday.

Mints and his family moved to London in 2018, Russian media have reported, a year after Otkritie bank was bailed out by the central bank. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)