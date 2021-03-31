Moody's upgrades Russia's banking system to stable from negative

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Wednesday it had upgraded the outlook for Russia’s banking system over the next 12-18 months to stable from negative, thanks to the recovery of oil prices and a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

In an update on Russia’s banking system, Moody’s said it expected Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022, after a 3.1% contraction in 2020. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Jon Boyle)