MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will continue working on a deal to buy shares in lender VTB from Otkritie Bank, but has no immediate plans to do so, the Interfax news agency cited deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev as saying on Tuesday.

On Friday, Interfax cited a source as saying that the finance ministry may use its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to make the purchase. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)