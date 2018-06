ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Otkritie bank aims to make a net profit of 68 billion roubles ($1.09 billion) in 2020, Chief Executive Officer Mikhail Zadornov said on Friday. ($1 = 62.6100 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)