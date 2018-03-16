FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia's Otkritie repays $4.75 bln to central bank ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Otkritie Bank, rescued by the state last year, has paid back 273 billion roubles ($4.75 billion) to the central bank ahead of the schedule, Otkritie’s press office said on Friday.

The central bank injected 1 trillion roubles into Otkritie in September to bail out a business that was once Russia’s largest private lender.

Otkritie, under a new management, is gradually paying back the bailout funds. As of Friday, it still owed the central bank around 110 billion roubles.

$1 = 57.4175 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Potter

