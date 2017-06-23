FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's bank takes over Orthodox Church bank Peresvet
June 23, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in 2 months

Rosneft's bank takes over Orthodox Church bank Peresvet

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian Regional Development Bank (RRDB), owned by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft , has taken over the troubled Orthodox Church bank Peresvet, the bank's documents showed on Friday. Peresvet said on a regulatory filing that RRDB has become the owner of almost 100 percent of the bank after Peresvet held an additional share issue, part of a process to prevent the bank from going into bankruptcy.

In October last year, the central bank introduced a "temporary administration" at Peresvet, half of which belongs to Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, as the lender faced issues with its capital. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)

