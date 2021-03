MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian banking sector’s combined profit shrank to 168 billion roubles ($2.24 billion) in February, from 205 billion roubles in January, the central bank said on Monday.

The sector’s profit was hit by a revaluation of OFZ treasury bonds that banks hold, the central bank said. ($1 = 74.8660 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Susan Fenton)