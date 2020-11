MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector profit declined to 170 billion roubles ($2.23 billion) in October, down from 200 billion roubles in September, the central bank said on Friday.

In the first ten months of 2020, Russian banks made a profit of 1.3 trillion roubles, the central bank said. ($1 = 76.1480 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow)