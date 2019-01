MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Russian banking sector posted profit of 1.345 trillion roubles ($15.17 billion) last year, 70 percent higher than in 2017, the central bank said on Friday.

$1 = 65.9200 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova