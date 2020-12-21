Russian banking's profit declines m/m in November, says central bank

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector profit shrank to 149 billion roubles ($1.98 billion) in November, down from 170 billion roubles in October, the central bank said on Monday.

In the first 11 months of 2020, Russian banks made a profit of 1.4 trillion roubles, the central bank said.

In 2021, Russian banks could see their collective net profit falling to 735 billion roubles, nearly half of what they are on track to make this year, Russian credit rating agency ACRA said earlier this month. ($1 = 75.3400 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Larry King)