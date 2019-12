MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a combined profit of 1.9 trillion roubles ($30.62 billion) in the first 11 months of the year, up from 1.3 trillion roubles in January-November of 2018, the central bank said on Friday.

Profit, adjusted for the transition to new financial reporting standards, was 1.6 trillion roubles for the period, 23% higher than the previous year’s figure.