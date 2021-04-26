Russia's banking sector profit rises 22% m/m in March, says central bank

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector profit rose to 205 billion roubles ($2.74 billion) in March, up 22% from 168 billion roubles in February, the central bank said on Monday.

In the first quarter of 2021, Russian banks made a profit of 578 billion roubles, the central bank said, a 9% increase on the same period of last year. ($1 = 74.8150 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova)