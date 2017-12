MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Profits in Russia’s banking sector increased by 10.4 percent year-on-year between January and November this year, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

Profits for the sector totalled 870 billion roubles ($14.77 billion), compared to 788 billion roubles in the same period last year, the central bank said in a statement. ($1 = 58.9100 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)