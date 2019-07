MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a combined profit of 1 trillion roubles ($15.89 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 634 billion roubles in January-June of 2018, the central bank said on Wednesday.

$1 = 62.9360 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Maria Kiselyova