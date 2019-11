MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a combined profit of 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.69 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, up from 1.2 trillion roubles in January-October of 2018, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank expects Russian banks to earn around 1.9 trillion roubles in the whole of 2019, it said in a monthly report on the banking sector.