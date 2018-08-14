Russian banks' Jan-July net profit down 15.7 pct -cenbank

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a combined 776 billion roubles ($11.63 billion) in net profit in the first seven months of the year, down more than 15.7 percent year on year after a state bailout of troubled lenders, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The sector would have made 1 trillion roubles in net profit for the January-July period had it not provided the assistance to several lenders, the central bank said. ($1 = 66.7375 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman)