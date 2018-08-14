FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 14, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian banks' Jan-July net profit down 15.7 pct -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a combined 776 billion roubles ($11.63 billion) in net profit in the first seven months of the year, down more than 15.7 percent year on year after a state bailout of troubled lenders, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The sector would have made 1 trillion roubles in net profit for the January-July period had it not provided the assistance to several lenders, the central bank said. ($1 = 66.7375 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.