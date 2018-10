MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a profit of 1.068 trillion roubles ($16.20 billion) in January-September, or 1.6 times higher than in the first nine months of 2017, the central bank said on Friday.

$1 = 65.9450 roubles