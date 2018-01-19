UPDATE 1-Russia will recapitalise Promsvyazbank to service defence sector

(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Promsvyazbank (PSB), bailed out by the central bank late last year, will be recapitalised and transferred to the government and will service the defence sector, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The Russian central bank has in the past published a list of banks that provide services to the defence sector. Banks on the list include Sberbank, VTB, Russian Agriculture Bank, Gazprombank and privately-owned Rossiya.

PSB will be recapitalised during the first quarter of 2018 and then be transferred to the government, the central bank said. It declined to comment further on the process or the amount that would be needed. In December, the bank had estimated PSB’s bailout would cost between 100 billion to 200 billion roubles ($1.8-$3.5 billion).

“Because of its size, a wide network of branches and a number of other characteristics the bank will be optimally suited for the role of a bank working with the state defence order and major state contracts,” the ministry said.

PSB will continue its existing work alongside its new role as the defence industry bank, the central bank said.

Dmitry Ananyev, who co-owned the bank along with his brother, told Reuters last year that Sibur, Novatek, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rosneft, Lukoil and other names were among PSB depositors.

Some, such as Novatek, use the bank to pay staff salaries. A Transneft spokesman told Reuters the company does not currently have dealings with PSB. Other companies mentioned by Ananyev did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Russia is trying to protect its financial system from the risk of further tightening of U.S. sanctions. President Donald Trump’s order in August called for sanctions on businesses or people who have engaged “in a significant transaction” with Russian defence or intelligence sectors.

If PSB becomes the defence sector servicing bank, it increases a risk of it being included into new sanctions list, Alexander Danilov, senior director with Fitch ratings agency in Moscow, said.

Pyotr Fradkov, the head of the Russian export centre and a son of a former head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service Mikhail Fradkov, is planned to be appointed as the bank’s head, the finance ministry said.