FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie postpone merger - PSB
Sections
Featured
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Health
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 8:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie postpone merger - PSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Promsvyazbank , Russia’s tenth largest lender by assets, and its smaller rival Vozrozhdenie decided to postpone an expected merger of the two banks, Promsvyazbank said on Friday.

Promsvyazbank (PSB) and Vozrozhdenie, ranked Russia’s 32nd largest lender by assets, will continue to operate as two separate banks, PSB said in a statement.

PSB said both banks were profitable and stable, with sufficient capital and liquidity. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.