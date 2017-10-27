FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian banks Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie put merger plans on hold
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 3:56 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Russian banks Promsvyazbank, Vozrozhdenie put merger plans on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian banks Promsvyazbank and Vozrozhdenie have put their planned merger on hold but may come back to the idea next year, Promsvyazbank said on Friday.

Promsvyazbank (PSB), Russia’s 10th largest lender by assets, and much smaller rival Vozrozhdenie said in September that they planned to merge in October. The two banks have the same controlling shareholders.

Russia’s banking sector is under intense scrutiny after the central bank had to step in to save B&N Bank and Otkritie - two of the country’s biggest private lenders - in the past two months, but PSB and Vozrozhdenie are relatively healthy.

PSB, in its statement, said Vozrozhdenie and PSB were profitable and stable, with sufficient capital and liquidity and would continue to operate as two separate banks.

“We have postponed the banks’ merger and are considering turning Vozrozhdenie into a digital bank,” Dmitry Ananiev, who is both chairman of Promsvyazbank’s management board and chairman of Vozrozhdenie’s board of directors, told Reuters, without elaborating on why the merger was off for now.

The banks may look at the idea of a merger again next year, Ananiev added. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.