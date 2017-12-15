Russia's central bank says to bail out Promsvyazbank

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it had put Promsvyazbank, the country’s 10th biggest private lender by assets, under temporary administration as part of a bailout plan.

The central bank said in a statement it was providing funds to support Promsvyazbank’s liquidity and would send in temporary administrators.

It said there would be no moratorium on Promsvyazbank meeting creditors’ claims, and that the bank was operating as normal. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)