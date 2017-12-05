Russia's Promsvyazbank says it sold asset worth 8 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its N1.1 capital ratio was expected to reach 7.4 pct as of January 1, 2018 after it sold an asset worth 8 billion roubles.

The bank did not disclose the name of the buyer.

The bank’s chairman Dmitry Ananyev told Reuters in an interview the bank planned to sell some non-performing assets which together with its usual banking business should allow it to earn 8 billion-9 billion roubles for the October-November period to increase its capital ratio. (writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)