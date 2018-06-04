FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia's Moiseev says $81 mln injection in Promsvyazbank enough - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Monday an extra capital injection of 5 billion roubles ($80.65 million) from the budget into Promsvyazbank should be enough in 2018, RIA news agency reported.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the government proposed to channel 5 billion roubles of capital into Promsvyazbank, which the central bank took over last year and has started using as a lender for sanctioned entities. ($1 = 62.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Catherine Evans)

