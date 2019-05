MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian banks made 750 billion roubles ($11.60 billion) in net profit in the first four months of 2019, up from 537 billion roubles in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday. ($1 = 64.6360 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Maxim Rodionov)