MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian banks made 587 billion roubles ($9.11 billion) in net profit in the first quarter of 2019, a 66.3 percent increase from a year ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank said in a monthly report that there were still more profitable lenders in the Russian banking sector than loss-making organisations. ($1 = 64.4050 roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Tom Balmforth)