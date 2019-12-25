Russia c.bank: govt should buy stake in Sberbank if it wants its dividends - Ifax

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Russian government should buy a stake in the country’s largest lender Sberbank if it wants to receive its dividends, but no final decision on the issue has been made, the central bank governor was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

“Regarding the discussion on selling Sberbank to the government, talks are underway, a final decision has not been made,” Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Interfax news agency.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week that authorities were discussing whether the central bank should continue to hold a controlling stake in Sberbank. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)