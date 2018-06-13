FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank first deputy chairman Poletayev to leave the bank -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Maxim Poletayev, first deputy chairman with Russia’s top bank Sberbank, plans to leave the company, with an announcement due this week, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters late on Wednesday.

Poletayev, 47, who has been with Sberbank since 1995, was promoted to the first deputy chairman role in mid-2013 and has been overseeing a number of areas since then, focusing on investment and corporate banking.

The reasons for his departure were not immediately clear. A Sberbank spokesman declined to comment.

Poletayev was Sberbank’s key executive in painstaking talks over Croatian food group Agrokor’s debt restructure process. A debt restructure deal, set to be finalised by the end of the month, will turn Sberbank into Agrokor’s largest single shareholder.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

