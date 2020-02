MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russian state lender Sberbank, German Gref, said a deal had been struck to hand over Sberbank’s shares to government control in a “short space of time”, the Interfax news agency reported.

Gref was speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a day after a deal was announced for the government to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)