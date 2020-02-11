Russia to use wealth fund for infrastructure despite Sberbank purchase - minister

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Silaunov said on Tuesday the government would continue using the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to invest in infrastructure projects despite spending it to purchase a stake in Sberbank.

The Finance Ministry announced earlier on Tuesday that it would use the fund to purchase the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, at a market price. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)