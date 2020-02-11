Financials
February 11, 2020 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia to use wealth fund for infrastructure despite Sberbank purchase - minister

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Silaunov said on Tuesday the government would continue using the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to invest in infrastructure projects despite spending it to purchase a stake in Sberbank.

The Finance Ministry announced earlier on Tuesday that it would use the fund to purchase the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, at a market price. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below