Russia's c.bank says will complete Sberbank deal in early April - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will complete a deal to sell its stake in state lender Sberbank to the finance ministry in early April, the Interfax news agency cited the bank’s First Deputy Governor Sergei Shvetsov as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier this year the Russian finance ministry announced plans to purchase the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank using the National Wealth Fund, which is made up of oil revenues. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)