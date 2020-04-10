Financials
April 10, 2020 / 9:13 AM / in an hour

Russia's finmin buys 50% stake in Sberbank from central bank

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian finance ministry bought a controlling stake in Sberbank, the country’s biggest bank, from the central bank on Friday for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion), a ministry statement said.

The ministry said it paid 189.44 roubles per Sberbank share in a deal where it acquired a 50% stake in the bank. The central bank would transfer the remaining one share it kept in Sberbank by May 6, 2020. ($1 = 75.5926 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Heinrich)

