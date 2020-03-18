Russia's Putin approves Sberbank shareholder shift

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order allowing the government to buy 50% plus one share in the Sberbank from the central bank, a document on the government’s regulatory website showed.

The finance ministry has decided to proceed with the deal, which was announced this year but before global financial markets were hit by the coronavirus-related sell-offs, and will conduct the transaction in April, using the National Wealth Fund. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman)