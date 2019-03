MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank, German Gref, has been approved as a candidate for the post of the bank’s president, Gref told reporters on Tuesday.

Gref said his approval as a candidate confirms the bank’s commitment to the course chosen by his team.

The annual general meeting of Sberbank shareholders is scheduled for May 24, Gref added. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jan Harvey)