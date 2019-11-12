Financials
November 12, 2019 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank CFO Morozov to leave in July -CEO

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Morozov, the longstanding chief financial officer at Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, will leave the state-owned bank on July 1, 2020, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday. Gref said Morozov’s replacement is set to be the current CFO of aluminium producer Rusal, Alexandra Bouriko. A representative of Rusal said the company is in the process of looking for a new CFO, which will be announced before Jan. 1.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Polina Ivanova and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below