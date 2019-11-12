Russia's Sberbank CFO Morozov to leave in July -CEO

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Morozov, the longstanding chief financial officer at Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, will leave the state-owned bank on July 1, 2020, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday. Gref said Morozov’s replacement is set to be the current CFO of aluminium producer Rusal, Alexandra Bouriko. A representative of Rusal said the company is in the process of looking for a new CFO, which will be announced before Jan. 1.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Polina Ivanova and Jason Neely