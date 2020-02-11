UPDATE 1-Russia to use rainy-day fund to buy cbank's stake in Sberbank

(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia will tap its rainy day fund, the National Wealth Fund (NWF), to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank, ending years-long discussions about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country’s top lender.

The finance ministry said on Tuesday that it would buy the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank for a “market price”, without specifying the price and schedule.

Based on Refinitiv Eikon data, that stake is worth 2.8 trillion roubles ($44 billion). “The decision to sell the stake will remove an issue of potential conflicts of interest,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

Russia’s central bank also oversees the banking sector and owns a number of other large banks, which it took on in bailouts three years ago from their private owners amid mounting toxic loans.

The central bank would also make an offer to buy out the minority shareholders in Sberbank, as part of a deal allowing the government to purchase a controlling stake in the bank, the finance ministry said. Sberbank had no immediate comment.

