UPDATE 1-Russia's Sberbank sticks to fat dividend promise despite global sell offs

(Adds CEO comments, details)

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank said on Tuesday its board recommended a dividend payment of 50% of its net profit, sticking to an earlier commitment to pay generous dividends despite global sell offs caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Executive Officer German Gref told reporters that a fall in oil prices and coronavirus outbreaks worldwide that have created volatility on global markets did not represent a significant problem for the state-owned bank.

Sberbank had the capacity to draw 3 trillion roubles ($40 billion) in liquidity from different sources to counter the financial impact of volatile markets on its business, he said.

“We considered a very stressful scenario and there were no dramatic consequences for Sberbank,” Gref said on a conference call, without elaborating on the parameters of the scenario.

“We will overcome this crisis thanks to our own forces without turning to anyone for help.”

Gref was holding an online press briefing from outside Moscow, where he was self-isolating for 14 days after returning from a trip to Europe.

The central bank and the government have already announced a wide package of measures aimed at stabilising the rouble rate, the banking sector and businesses. Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina plans to give an online speech on Friday following a board meeting.

Gref said that Sberbank, which earned 835 billion roubles in net profit last year, plans to pay 18.7 roubles ($0.2491) per share in last year’s dividends. The shareholders’ register for 2019 dividend payments will close on May 14.

Earlier this year the Russian finance ministry announced plans to purchase the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank using the National Wealth Fund, which is made up of oil revenues.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this month that the ministry was set to close the deal in April in a single transaction. ($1 = 75.1450 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens/Katya Golubkova/Peter Graff)