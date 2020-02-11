UPDATE 2-Russia to use 'rainy day fund' to buy cbank's stake in Sberbank

* Sberbank’s stake is worth $44 bln - Refinitiv Eikon data

* Russia to use National Wealth Fund for the deal

* Deal to start in April, to last until mid-2021-source

* Cbank wants to keep c.700 bln rbls for bailout losses - sources

* Rest of Sberbank’s stake to be returned to budget - sources (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Darya Korsunskaya and Tatiana Voronova

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia will tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank , ending years of debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country’s top lender.

Talks on who should control Sberbank started late last year.

The finance ministry has sat on the National Wealth Fund (NWF), a cushion accumulating oil revenues, for years, waiting for it to reach a certain threshold. However, now that it has reached $125.6 billion, close to 7% of gross domestic product, spending is due to start this year.

“The decision to sell the stake will remove an issue of potential conflicts of interest,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry would buy the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank for a “market price”, it said on Tuesday, without specifying the price and schedule.

Two sources close to talks told Reuters that the deal is planned in several steps starting from April and to be finished in mid-2021. Based on Refinitiv Eikon data, that stake is currently worth 2.8 trillion roubles ($44 billion).

Siluanov said the Sberbank deal will be financed from NWF funds exceeding the 7%-to-GDP threshold, and the move would not prevent plans to invest the NWF in infrastructure projects.

The two sources said that the central bank wants to keep around 700 billion roubles from the deal to partially cover for losses from three private banking group bailouts in 2017, while the rest of the proceeds are to be returned to the state budget.

Existing law calls for the central bank, which owns some other lenders following 2017 bailouts and is independent in its decisions from the government, to send the bulk of its profits back to the state budget. The central bank did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

It said in an earlier statement on Tuesday that it would make an offer to buy out the minority shareholders in Sberbank, as part of a deal allowing the government to purchase a controlling stake in the bank.

Sberbank's shares were 2% up after the announcement. ($1 = 63.5300 roubles)