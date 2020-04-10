UPDATE 2-Russian finance ministry buys 50% of Sberbank from central bank

(Adds central bank comment)

By Darya Korsunskaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry has completed the purchase of a controlling stake in Sberbank , the country’s largest lender, from the central bank for 2.14 trillion roubles ($28.31 billion).

The closing of the deal comes two months after the ministry announced it would tap into the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), a cushion accumulated from oil revenues, to purchase the central bank’s 50%-plus-one-share stake in Sberbank.

The transaction, announced before global financial markets were hit by low oil prices and sell-offs related to coronavirus outbreaks worldwide, is expected to end years of debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling the country’s largest lender.

The ministry on Friday announced that it paid 189.44 roubles per Sberbank share in a deal for a 50% stake. The central bank, which has held a stake in Sberbank since 1991, said it would relinquish its remaining share no later than May 6.

Sberbank CEO German Gref, who in January said he was ready to resign if a shareholder change led to a change in the bank’s strategy, on Friday said that the lender would now focus its efforts on implementing its growth strategy.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said it planned to keep 300 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the sale of its stake in Sberbank.

As part of the deal, the central bank can also receive another 200 billion roubles if it sells the banks it bailed out in the past. It had previously planned to sell Otkritie, the biggest bank it took on a bailout, in 2021.

