UPDATE 2-Russia's Sberbank profit jumps as digital drive pays off

* Sberbank Q4 net profit up 20% y/y

* Supported by strong commissions income

* Cbank prepares to sell its stake to government (Adds commission income, details, background)

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank posted a 20% year-on-year increase in 2019 fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a drive into digital products and services bringing in new clients and strong commissions.

Sberbank, which enjoys one of the country’s best returns thanks to cheap funding, also finds itself in the spotlight as the central bank - its controlling shareholder - prepares to sell its 50% plus one share in the lender to the government.

Backed by nearly half of Russia’s retail deposits and state funding, low borrowing costs have helped Sberbank to transform to a bank-to-online services platform where customers can get a loan, pay for utilities or even online TV.

“We have learned how to convert a growing number of Sberbank online clients into sales: more than half of consumer loans and over a third of mortgages are issued in digital channels,” Chief Executive German Gref said in a statement.

Gref, the mastermind behind the bank’s digital transformation, added that technological development allowed Sberbank to show a return on equity - the key measure of profitability - of more than 20% last year.

Sberbank said that a steep increase in commissions from bank card operations, including for paying for Russia’s vast public transportation network, boosted fee and commissions income by nearly 24% in the fourth quarter.

SHAREHOLDER CHANGE

Sberbank made 212 billion roubles ($3.25 billion) in 2019 fourth-quarter net profit.

Annual net profit rose 1.6% to 845 billion roubles, and took into account the sale of Turkey’s DenizBank, it said. The sale resulted in a loss of 69.8 billion roubles.

Sberbank sold the Turkish lender, once its biggest foreign asset, to Emirates NBD last year, marking the end of Sberbank’s foreign expansion that it began before Western sanctions were imposed on Russia starting in 2014.

Sberbank’s profit, four-fold bigger than of its closest peer, the state-controlled VTB, has triggered heated discussions on how the central bank and the finance ministry should split the top bank’s dividends.

Dividends and debate about potential conflicts of interest arising from the central bank controlling Sberbank led to a decision this month by the finance ministry to tap into its rainy day fund to purchase the central bank’s stake in the bank.

Proceeds from the sale will help the central bank recoup some losses from 2017 bailouts, while the remainder will be channeled back to state coffers.

The funds from the sale are also expected to help finance a string of new social pledges announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he proposed overhauling the country’s political system. ($1 = 65.3110 roubles)