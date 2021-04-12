Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia saw 52% jump in unauthorised retail bank transactions in 2020

By Reuters Staff

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian bank account holders faced a rise in fraud in 2020, with the value of unauthorised transactions rising 52% to 9.8 billion roubles ($127 million), central bank data showed on Monday.

The pandemic has exacerbated cybersecurity concerns as online buying has increased.

The number of unauthorised transactions rose 34% to 773,008 in 2020, the central bank’s cyber security department said in a report.

Top lender Sberbank put the possible economic loss related to cyber crime at 3.5 trillion roubles in 2020.

$1 = 77.3300 roubles Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely

