#Financials
December 1, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top Russian banks saw moderate flows from corporate accounts in Oct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian banks generally saw moderate net inflows
or outflows of funds in corporate and retail deposits in October, according to
an analysis of the central bank data.
    Banks' financial health is on the radar as the central bank proceeds with
its clean-up programme. Since the beginning of the year, the central bank has
revoked 57 banking licences, reducing the number of banks in Russia to 524 from
more than 1,000 a few years ago.
    The Russian banking sector also remains under scrutiny after the central
bank took over two major private lenders, Otkritie and B&N Bank, in
less than a month.
    Four of the country's largest banks increased their outstanding debt to the
central bank in October, the data collated by Reuters using web-based aggregator
kuap.ru, a financial analytical tool used by Russian credit analysts, showed.
    Russia's 10th largest lender by assets, Promsvyazbank, borrowed the
most, raising its outstanding debt to the central bank by 34.2 billion roubles
($583 million), or 280 percent, by Nov. 1 compared with Oct. 1.
    Promsvyazbank has not replied to a Reuters request for comment sent on
Thursday.
    Another larger-than-average move was recorded in outflows of legal entities'
accounts at VTB, Russia's No.2 lender. It saw a net outflow of 354.6
billion roubles in October, or a 6.4 percent decline in legal entities' current
and deposit accounts.
    Asked to explain the decline, VTB's press office said: "VTB Group in October
deliberately channelled its assets to redeem its most expensive obligations."
        
    The table below shows changes in corporate and retail accounts as well 
borrowing from the central bank as of Nov. 1 compared with Oct. 1. Banks are
ranked by the size of their assets.     
                  Legal              Retail            Borrowing from  
                  entities           clients           c.bank          
                  Pct       Change   Pct      Change   Pct change      Change
                  change    in bln   change   in bln                   in bln
                            rbls              rbls                     rbls
 Sberbank         2.96      178.27   -0.34    -36.98   -0.5            -3
 VTB              -6.38     -354.55  1.3      7.28     -3.57           -2.48
 Gazprombank      2.15      66.96    -0.34    -2.61    -53.87          -49.54
 VTB24            1.45      9.06     1.15     26.89    11.81           0.12
 Rosselkhozbank   4.64      65.92    2.28     17.61    -1.83           -0.41
 Alfabank         -2.25     -24.11   0.66     4.93     0.15            0.01
 Otkritie         0.17      0.69     -0.91    -3.53    0               -0.04
 Credit Bank of   -0.59     -4.66    -0.94    -2.57    -               -
 Moscow                                                                
 Promsvyazbank    -1.71     -10.48   -1.55    -5.79    280.12          34.19
 Unicredit        -3.29     -17.53   0.39     0.81     -               -
 Rosbank          -5.75     -16.33   -0.52    -1.21    -22.24          -0.06
 Raiffeseinbank   -0.64     -1.51    -0.02    -0.06    26.15           0.24
 ($1 = 58.6340 roubles)

 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya;
Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
