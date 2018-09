VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB requires 300 billion roubles ($4.30 billion) of fresh capital over the next several years, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

