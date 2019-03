MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday he did not rule out the possibility of Russia providing capital to sanctions-hit Russian-Venezuelan lender Evrofinance Mosnarbank.

The United States announced sanctions on Evrofinance Mosnarbank on Monday for its dealings with Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)