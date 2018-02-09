Russian lawmaker's firm submits Vozrozhdenie board proposal -sources

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Representatives for Russian lawmaker and businessman Suleiman Kerimov have submitted a list of candidates to join the board of mid-sized lender Vozrozhdenie , two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Kerimov was in talks to buy a stake in Vozrozhdenie from majority owners Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev. The Ananyev brothers have to reduce their stake in Vozrozhdenie to 10 percent under the terms of a central bank bailout for another lender they controlled.

That Kerimov, whose family controls Russia’s top gold producer Polyus, has submitted a list of proposed candidates suggests his intentions to buy a stake in the bank are serious.

The list, which has to be reviewed by Vozrozhdenie’s board and later approved by shareholders, was submitted by investment firm Bonam Capital, which both sources said represented Kerimov’s interests.

A spokesman for Kerimov did not reply to a request for comment. Bonam Capital declined to comment.

Kerimov’s list consists of 11 names, including senior management from Bonam Capital and top managers from Renaissance Capital.

There could be other board proposals in addition to the list submitted by Kerimov’s representatives as, according to the Russian corporate laws, owners of 2 percent or more in a bank can submit proposals for new members.

Renaissance Capital declined to comment.

Kerimov is under investigation by French prosecutors for alleged tax fraud and planned to travel from France to Russia to finalise the deal. French prosecutors said they had no objections to the trip. Kerimov has denied the allegations against him in France, Russian media have reported.

Russian pension fund Blagosostoyanie is another contender to buy Vozrozhdenie, sources have said.

It was not clear on Friday whether a final decision on the bank’s buyer had been made or whether the central bank had approved any change in ownership.

The Russian central bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Potter)