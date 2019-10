SOCHI, Russia, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled lender VTB wants to sell a 10% stake in VTB Africa, its Angola-based unit, the bank’s chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Wednesday.

The deal, if it happens, would see VTB’s stake decreasing to 40%, Kostin said, adding that VTB was looking to sell a part of its stake to the Angolan unit’s management. (Reporting Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by David Evans)