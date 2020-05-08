Russia deputy PM to replace finance minister at VTB board

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko is set to replace the finance minister Anton Siluanov on the supervisory board of VTB, the country’s second-biggest bank, the lender’s documents showed on Friday.

The change, to be approved at a VTB annual general meeting set for September, comes after the finance ministry last month bought a controlling stake in another state bank, Sberbank , from the central bank.

A source close to VTB told Reuters that Grigorenko, who joined the government earlier this year after his boss, the former head of the tax service Mikhail Mishustin became the prime minister, is set to become head of VTB supervisory board. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)