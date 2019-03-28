Russian banks face revenue hit from new central bank payment system

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Major Russian banks stand to lose commissions when their customers use payment cards or smartphones to pay retailers because the country’s central bank is introducing its own payment system, bankers say.

Russia’s central bank has been developing a non-cash payment system which banks will have to start using by the end of this year.

The central bank has said it wants to play a leading role as banking in Russia goes digital and it began discussing plans for the new express payment system with banks in late 2016.

Under the new system, retail customers will be able to pay for purchases by scanning codes with their smartphone cameras. The central bank will receive a commission, which will be lower than that charged currently by Russia’s big banks.

Bankers said that by offering retailers low commission fees to use the new system, the central bank will be diverting the commissions that banks would normally receive on credit card transactions.

These commission fees charged by Russian banks have been growing steadily in recent years and have become one of their more stable sources of income.

“The landscape for non-cash payments could change drastically,” said Tinkoff Bank CEO Oliver Hughes on a conference call this month, referring to the central bank’s new payments system.

Alexei Kirichek, director of the merchant acquiring department at VTB, said the central bank’s payment system was a viable alternative for retailers, suggesting banks could soon find themselves making less money from non-cash transactions.

German Gref, CEO of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank , said Sberbank, in a worst case scenario, could lose 3 to 4 percent of its profits — a sum equivalent to between 24.9 and 33.3 billion roubles ($384 to $513 million) according to the bank’s 2018 results — as retailers switched to the central bank’s new system.

But Gref said on a conference call with analysts in February that he expected losses to be more moderate than this worst case estimate.

The central bank did not immediately respond to Reuters questions seeking comment on how the system would affect banks and non-cash transactions in the country.

LOWERING FEES

Russian retailers have lobbied over the past few months for banks to cut commission fees on non-cash transactions. President Vladimir Putin has also criticised bank’s commission fees, referring to them last month as a “quasi-tax”.

The Russian government and central bank have said they would not standardise commission fees and have said they would not intervene in disputes between retailers and banks.

Analysts from global ratings agency Moody’s said Russian banks like Sberbank, VTB, Raiffeisenbank and Alfabank, would most likely have to lower commission fees following Putin’s comment.

“We expect Russia’s leading banks to reduce card processing fees either in an agreement with the central bank, or under pressure from the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service,” Moody’s analysts said.

Banks have yet to decide how to lower commission fees without compromising their revenues, an official from a Russian banking association told Reuters.

The finance ministry and central bank have proposed that commission fees be lowered on the purchase of real estate and automobiles, among other things. ($1 = 64.8625 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Jane Merriman)