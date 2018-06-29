Russian c.bank says to deposit $2.8 bln at Otkritie, Trust and Rost

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it would deposit a total of 174.2 billion roubles ($2.78 billion) at three bailed-out banks: Otkritie, Trust and Rost.

The central bank said it would provide a deposit of 73.8 billion roubles to Trust Bank and of 37.1 billion roubles to Rost Bank.

It will deposit 63.3 billion roubles at Otkritie and also inject 42.7 billion roubles in its capital. ($1 = 62.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya and Tanya Voronova; writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Louise Heavens)